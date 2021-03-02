Affidavit: Paid sexual encounter led to Texas Avenue murder

Editor’s Note: This story includes graphic sexual accounts that may not be suitable for all readers.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man accused of murdering a 63-year-old man whose body was found in a Texas Avenue building claimed that the victim attacked him and threatened him with a knife during a paid sexual encounter, according to a complaint affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News.

The body of Juan Garcia Flores, 63, was found in a building in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue on Tuesday. On Sunday, 20-year-old Ivan Gabaldon was arrested and charged with murdering Flores.

According to the court documents, Gabaldon told investigators that Garcia would drive a white pickup truck, soliciting men for sexual favors in the downtown area. He said Garcia picked him up on Feb. 22 from an unknown downtown street and offered him $20 to perform oral sex.

Garcia took Gabaldon to a business on the 1700 block of Texas, where Garcia lived in a room. According to court documents, Gabaldon performed oral sex on Garcia, as they had agreed. However, Gabaldon said that Garcia then penetrated his anus with his fingers, at which point Gabaldon wanted to leave. Garcia allegedly continued to kiss Gabaldon’s genitalia, mouth and neck. He said that Garcia then threatened him with a knife.

Gabaldon said that Garcia allegedly wanted to penetrate his anus with a broomstick, and that’s when he was able to take the knife away from Garcia. He said he then stabbed Garcia several times. He then took the truck keys and drove away from the scene.

Gabaldon said he threw the knife away in an unknown street near the business and did not call for emergency services, the affidavit reads.

“The defendant parked the victim’s vehicle near the 900 block of Myrtle and sold the stolen vehicle,” the affidavit stated. “After the defendant sold the victim’s stolen vehicle for $200, the defendant changed clothes in an unknown street. The defendant immediately then fled (to) Juarez.”

Garcia was found with multiple stab wounds on his back and neck area after the alleged altercation in the building.

The county document stated that Gabaldon enters the United States almost daily from Juárez and usually walks over the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

Investigators believe Gabaldon and Garcia would meet often in the early morning hours on the days that Gabaldon would cross into the country due to cellphone location services.

County documents say a resident on Myrtle Avenue provided information to law enforcement about Gabaldon. Police were alerted when he was present in the area, leading to his arrest.

Gabaldon was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond. Jail records show Gabaldon has no prior arrest history in El Paso.