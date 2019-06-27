Affidavit: Argument over befriending suspect’s mother leads to Lower Valley shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Lower Valley shooting that left a teenager seriously injured earlier this month happened following an argument over the suspect’s mother, an affidavit obtained by KTSM reveals.

As KTSM previously reported, Andrew Renee Aguilar, 20, is accused of shooting the 16-year-old boy in the chest inside a room at the Quality Inn located at 900 N. Yarbrough.

According to the documents, a witness told investigators that the argument began when Aguilar confronted the teenager about befriending his mother on Facebook.

The affidavit states that the suspect was questioning the victim as to why he was friends with her.

“Put the gun down and don’t play like that…I’m not playing around,” the witness reportedly heard the teenager telling Aguilar as the argument continued.

The woman said she then heard a gunshot, but didn’t see it happen.

According to the affidavit, Aguilar later told investigators that he asked the teenager to give him the gun to post pictures with it on Snapchat.

Documents reveal that the victim was walking towards the bathroom as Aguilar was preparing to take the photo.

“Calm down,” the teenager reportedly told the suspect in Spanish while making his way across the room.

“No, you calm down,” Aguilar replied before pulling the trigger, not knowing the gun was loaded.

As KTSM reported, the teenager’s mother, Maria de Los Angeles Calderon, said the pair was also arguing over the teen’s girlfriend.

“(Aguilar) asked my son how much money would he accept to let him spend the night with his girlfriend,” she said. “My son became upset and threw a tennis shoe at him and that’s when he said Aguilar pointed the gun and shot him.”

Calderon said her son remained in the Intensive Care Unit as of this past weekend and is anxious to see how the case will develop.

“I don’t know how much longer he’ll be in the hospital, but the doctors say it’s going to be a long time before he goes home,” she said. “I don’t work and his dad had to leave his job to come stay with him.”

Aguilar was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

The El Paso Police Department is still investigating the shooting.