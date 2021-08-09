Affidavit: Argument outside house party led to fatal shooting in East El Paso

Shaheem Samuel, left, and Mauricio Romero are two of the three suspects in a fatal July shooting in East El Paso. Brian Arrington’s mugshot is not available.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The suspect in a fatal Eastside shooting reportedly used a gun with a light on it to fatally shoot a 34-year-old man after a house party in July.

The host of the afterparty, which occurred on July 31 at a home on the 2300 block of Villa Plata Drive, asked partygoers to leave due to shots being fired.

As partygoers walked to their cars, Paulo Young started to argue with a man standing near a silver Mercedes. He reportedly yelled, “let’s fight like men,” before the accused shooter, Brian Alexander Arrington, walked to the car and grabbed a gun with a light on it. He then pointed the gun at Young’s chest with the light on. According to an affidavit for Arrington, Young challenged Arrington to shoot him. Witnesses said Arrington fired the gun and Young was struck two times. He was later taken to Del Sol Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Arrington ran to the passenger side of the Mercedes, fleeing the scene in the car, according to the affidavit. A witness was able to write down the license plate number and reported it to police. A run on the plate number showed the car was registered to Shaheem Samuel, who was stopped for a traffic violation on Aug. 1 and was subsequently arrested for outstanding traffic warrants.

During questioning, Samuel initially lied to investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit about knowing Arrington. He allegedly gave investigators a fake name for the shooter. According to court documents, he later admitted that he was friends with Arrington, was present when Arrington shot Young and that he drove Arrington to a friend’s apartment after the shooting. Samuel said he did not report the shooting because “that was not in his nature.”

The friend, Mauricio Romero, was also present when the shooting happened and was in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes after the incident with Arrington and Samuel. The three then drove to Romero’s apartment.

Arrington was charged with murder and Samuel and Romero were charged with failing to report a felony.

