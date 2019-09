EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former boxer who killed three in a drunk driving crash will spend 33 years in prison, a state judge determined.

Joel Garcia was found guilty on Friday of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Joshua Deal, Isaiah Deal and Shannon Del Rio in 2014. He was sentenced to 16 and a half years per death, but the judge decided on Wednesday that two of the sentences will be served at the same time, resulting in a 33-year sentence.

