MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested nine individuals in an undercover prostitution sting.

McAllen police conducted the undercover operation from Monday to Tuesday.

Three individuals were arrested and charged with prostitution.

The remaining six individuals were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution among other charges.

Below are the booking photos and charges as provided by the police department.

Nina Maria Diaz Age: 35 Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor Bond: $1,500

Daisy Arlene Diaz Age: 34 Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor Bond: $2,000

Sandra Falcon Age: 43 Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor Bond: $3,000

Ernesto Alonzo Barrientos Age: 36 Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony Arraignment pending

Juan Hernandez Milan Age: 56 Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony Arraignment pending

Danny Joe Foster Age: 77 Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony Arraignment pending

Castulo Perez Jr. Age: 48 Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon a Class “A” Misdemeanor, and Possession of Dangerous Drug a Class “A” Misdemeanor Arraignment pending

David Robert Buitureida Age: 60 Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony Bond: $10,000