7 arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent inspections

Note: This story has been updated with an update issued by Texas DPS. The suspects allegedly issued fraudulent motor vehicle inspections, not inspection stickers.

Texas DPS arrested seven people accused of tampering with government documents and issuing fraudulent motor vehicle inspections.

According to a news release, several motor vehicle stations conducted thousands of the fraudulent motor vehicle inspections over a two-year period.

Officials say the suspects charged $40.00 per inspection while the current standard state rate is only $18.50.

According to the release, investigators seized $65,000 worth of emission analyzers used to carry out the alleged crimes.

Documents detailing the illegal transactions and $2,100 in cash were also seized as part of the investigation, officials say.

The following El Pasoans were booked into the El Paso County Jail:

David Chapa, 40

Cynthia Chapa, 39

Carlos A. Terrerazas, 23

Antonio Alvarado, 46

Ernesto Quinones, 44

Oliver Lawrence Ortiz, 41

David Aguayo-Saldana, 31

Anyone with information on an individual or business conducting fraudulent motor vehicle inspections is asked to contact the local DPS office at (915) 849-4000.