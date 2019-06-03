7 arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent inspection stickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas DPS arrested seven people accused of tampering with government documents and issuing fraudulent motor vehicle inspection stickers.
According to a news release, several motor vehicle stations conducted thousands of the fraudulent motor vehicle inspections over a two-year period.
Officials say the suspects charged $40.00 per inspection while the current standard state rate is only $18.50.
According to the release, investigators seized $65,000 worth of emission analyzers used to carry out the alleged crimes.
Documents detailing the illegal transactions and $2,100 in cash were also seized as part of the investigation, officials say.
The following El Pasoans were booked into the El Paso County Jail:
- David Chapa, 40
- Cynthia Chapa, 39
- Carlos A. Terrerazas, 23
- Antonio Alvarado, 46
- Ernesto Quinones, 44
- Oliver Lawrence Ortiz, 41
- David Aguayo-Saldana, 31
Anyone with information on an individual or business conducting fraudulent motor vehicle inspections is asked to contact the local DPS office at (915) 849-4000.