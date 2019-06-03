7 arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent inspection stickers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas DPS arrested seven people accused of tampering with government documents and issuing fraudulent motor vehicle inspection stickers.

According to a news release, several motor vehicle stations conducted thousands of the fraudulent motor vehicle inspections over a two-year period.

Officials say the suspects charged $40.00 per inspection while the current standard state rate is only $18.50.

According to the release, investigators seized $65,000 worth of emission analyzers used to carry out the alleged crimes.

Documents detailing the illegal transactions and $2,100 in cash were also seized as part of the investigation, officials say.

The following El Pasoans were booked into the El Paso County Jail:

David Chapa , 40

, 40 Cynthia Chapa , 39

, 39 Carlos A. Terrerazas , 23

, 23 Antonio Alvarado, 46

Ernesto Quinones , 44

, 44 Oliver Lawrence Ortiz, 41

David Aguayo-Saldana , 31

Anyone with information on an individual or business conducting fraudulent motor vehicle inspections is asked to contact the local DPS office at (915) 849-4000.