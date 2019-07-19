6 charged with aggravated robbery following East El Paso Facebook meet-up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested six people after a Facebook meet-up led to an aggravated robbery earlier this month.

According to a news release, the incident happened July 8 at a home located on the 10700 block of Alta Loma near Hanks High School.

Officials say the victim met a woman on Facebook who invited him to a “party.”

According to police, the man showed up to the home when he was confronted by several people armed with guns.

Investigators say the victim was then assaulted and robbed of his belongings before he was able to escape.

SWAT officers executed a Gang Unit search warrant at the home the following day and recovered three rifles and a handgun.

According to the release, the following suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident:

Jose Vela, 21

Alejandro Gaytan, 22

Martin Rodriguez, 29

Estevan Romero, 25

Joshua Montgomery, 23

Sergio Reyna, 25

Their mugshots are not yet available.