5 El Pasoans arrested in online solicitation investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five people from El Paso were arrested during an online solicitation operation from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15., by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations.

As a result of the investigation, five suspects were charged and an additional five suspects were identified by Special Agents during the operation.

The following individuals from El Paso were taken into custody and booked in the El Paso County Detention Center:

David Varela, 33, charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor

Michael Gilbert Martinez, 36, charged with Online Solicitation of Minor

Juan Carlos Ramos-Aguilera, 53, charged with Online Solicitation of Minor

Alvin Wendel Jackson Jr., 46, charged with Prostitution, Person Younger than 18

Daniel Sarmiento, 47, charged with Prostitution

The joint operation was to identify and apprehend people suspected of being involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors and adults.

Other agencies assisted in this investigation, including DPS (Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol), HSI, El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and the Border Prosecution Unit for the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.