4 teens arrested by El Paso Police in robbery that ended in officer-involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four teens have been arrested in connection with a weekend robbery that ended when an officer shot one of the suspects.

The El Paso Police Department released the names of the four teenagers arrested in a news release on Wednesday.

Andres Adan Fernandez, 17; Edwin Rodriguez, 19; Jorge Rangel 17; and Bianca Salazar, 17, are all facing charges of aggravated robbery.

Edwin Rodriguez/Courtesy EPPD

Bianca Salazar/Courtesy EPPD

Jorge Rangel/Courtesy EPPD

Police said an officer was conducting surveillance on 7-Eleven when he saw the robbery taking place and called for backup, police said.

During a foot chase, Fernandez pointed a gun at an officer, with nine months of experience, who fired and struck Fernandez, the release said.

Officers rendered aid to Fernandez who had non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital, but will be booked following his release, police said.

Rodriguez’s bond has been set a $25,000, Rangel’s is at $200,000 and Salazar’s was set at $75,000, police said.