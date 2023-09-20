EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 36-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated three or more times Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

The Constable Office says that on Wednesday, Sept. 20 deputies received information of an active criminal warrant for Adrian Satarain, 36, for driving while intoxicated three or more times with a $30,000 bond.

Satarain was taken into custody at the 3100 block of Tierra Lima and was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.