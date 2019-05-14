35 arrested, 118 citations issued during three-day motorcycle gang operation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso police arrested 35 people and issued 118 citations during the department's three-day outlaw motorcycle gang operation.

According to a news release, the department's Gang Unit, Texas Anti-Gang Center, and SWAT units participated in the operation from May 2 through May 5.

Police say the enforcement measures were conducted due to the large number of outlaw motorcycle gang members visiting El Paso during that time frame.

Officials did not specify the specific offenses behind the arrests and citations.

The identities of the suspects arrested have not yet been released.