32 murders reported in El Paso County in 2020

25 homicides in El Paso, 7 in outlying areas of the county

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s two law enforcement agencies investigated 32 homicides in 2020 — down from the number of homicides in 2019.

El Paso Police investigated 25 murders and the El Paso Sheriff’s Office investigated seven murders.

EPPD’s investigations started with the Feb. 13 double-homicide of Julie and Richard Duncan, who were allegedly stabbed to death by their son, Benjamin Duncan.

The 25 murders were significantly less than the 40 murders EPPD investigated in 2019, 23 of which were a result of the Aug. 3 Walmart massacre.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assists outlying law enforcement agencies in murder investigations, including Clint, Horizon City, Socorro, San Elizario, Socorro, Anthony and Vinton, as well as unincorporated parts of the county. They investigated seven total homicides in 2020, only two of which were in unincorporated parts of the county.

Of El Paso’s 25 homicides, they include domestic incidents, drug deals, party fights and other incidents involving alcohol.

The most prominent homicide in the City of El Paso involves the shooting of Georgette and Daniel Kaufmann, who were ambushed at their Central El Paso home in November. Georgette died of her injuries and her killer remains on the run.

Two El Paso area high school students were murdered in 2020, they include 15-year-old Jesus Estrada, a student at Socorro High School, and 18-year-old Ramon Vargas, a student at Parkland High School.

As of Jan. 7, there have been no reported homicide cases in the City or County of El Paso.

