3 suspected in stabbing, armed robbery in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three suspects were arrested for their role in a stabbing and armed robbery that occurred Wednesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 32; Santana Apodaca, 29; and 25-year-old David Watson were arrested Wednesday.

Rodriguez and Apodaca are charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and four counts of conspiracy. Watson is charged with one count each of tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Las Cruces police responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Simple Rewards Inn at 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers found a 43-year-old man with at least one stab wound to his upper arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

According to police, the victim was inside his motel room when Apodaca, an acquaintance of his, showed up accompanied by Rodriguez and forced their way into the room. Apodaca then demanded the victim reimburse her for a previous loan. The victim, holding an envelope with approximately $200 in cash, began paying Apodaca. She allegedly grabbed the envelope and attempted to take the entire contents.

Investigators learned that, as the victim and Apodaca struggled for control of the envelope, Rodriguez used a large knife to stab the victim at least once on his upper arm. The victim let go of the envelope and the two suspects fled the motel room with the money.

Investigators learned that Rodriguez and Apodaca fled to Watson’s motel room located nearby. There, they asked Watson to conceal and transport clothes and the knife used during the crime.

Police located and detained all three suspects by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rodriguez, Apodaca and Watson were all booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where they each are initially being held without bond.

