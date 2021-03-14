3 injured in stabbing near Burges High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing in East-Central El Paso Sunday night.

It happened at 9:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Apple Lane, near Burges High School, when El Paso Police say three people were stabbed.

Emergency dispatchers say two of the victims were transported with serious injuries, one of which is considered life-threatening, the third victim had minor injuries.

EPPD says they have one person in custody in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

