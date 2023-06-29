Left to right: Juan Sauceda, Shawn Mueller and Victor Gaeta. Photos courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Juan Tiofilo Sauceda, 40, was arrested in Houston on June 28.

Sauseda was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sentenced to 15 years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. He was last released on parole in 2021 and was required to register annually as a sex offender.

Sauseda had been wanted since February 2022 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

That same day, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for Sauseda’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Shawn Paul Mueller, 38, was arrested in Houston on June 28.

In 2007, Mueller was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and received a seven-year sentence of confinement in a TDCJ prison.

In 2017, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and received probation.

In 2020, Mueller was convicted of assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction and received a two-year sentence of confinement in a TDCJ prison.

Mueller had been wanted since October 2021 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Additionally, in November 2021, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Victor Manuel Gaeta, 51, was arrested in Anthony (El Paso County) on June 24.

In 2005, Gaeta was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years of confinement in a TDCJ prison.

In 2009, he was convicted of selling, distributing or dispensing narcotics and sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment in a federal facility, followed by three years of supervised release.

Gaeta had been wanted since November 2022, when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Additionally, a Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Gaeta’s capture.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 22 of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $76,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted. tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists with photos on the DPS website.

DPS says to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives, they are considered armed and dangerous.