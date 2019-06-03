3 arrested for theft, evading arrest in West El Paso

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Three people remain in jail accused of theft and evading arrest.

Deputies arrested Rosalinda Aguilera, 30, Anthony Lujan, 25, and Daniel Rodriguez, 29, on Friday following a theft on the 7300 block of Doniphan.

Investigators say the suspects ran away when authorities tried to stop them before the woman allegedly approached with a gun.

Officials believe their vehicle was also stolen out of Colorado.

All three face several charges including engaging in organized crime and theft.

