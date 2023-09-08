Xanya Yvette Zamora (left) and Raul Rodriguez, courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested during what is being called a burglary in progress in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress Thursday, Sept. 7 at the 900 block of Airship Place.

During the investigation, Xanya Yvette Zamora, who was sought on an outstanding criminal warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was found in one of the bedrooms, hiding inside a box spring mattress.

After Zamora was located, deputies arrested the homeowner Raul Rodriguez for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

The Sheriff’s Office says that a thorough investigation revealed that another individual at the scene, Daniel Peter Navarrete, had provided deputies with fraudulent identification information. He was arrested for failure to identify.

Navarrete was found to have an outstanding criminal warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for theft of property valued at a minimum of $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Navarrete was referred to the EPPD Auto Theft Task Force for additional interrogation.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials retrieved a stolen vehicle that was found parked in the premises’ driveway, and it was determined to be under the possession of Navarrete, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Navarrete’s mug shot was not included in the release since he was turned over to EPPD.

Zamora and Rodriguez were booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility without additional complications, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Zamora booking entailed a cumulative bond of $250,000, while Rodriguez got a total bond of $3,000.