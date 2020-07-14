3 arrested after Las Cruces house party gone awry

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Three Las Cruces residents are behind bars after allegedly assaulting and resisting Las Cruces Police who arrived at a house party after a teenager was shot.

The chaotic scene unfolded at a home in the 3600 block of Santa Sabina Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday, July 10. According to LCPD, they were dispatched to several reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, they learned a 16-year-old boy was shot and transported to a local hospital. As police attempted to stop a vehicle from leaving the home, they say they were attacked by one party-goer, and while trying to take him into custody, two women attempted to stop his arrest.

Bryce Watters, 18, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, battery upon a peace officer and assault upon a peace officer. Deanna Bakke, 19, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Brenda Garner, 21, is charged with battery upon a peace officer. All three also face charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

According to LCPD, Bakke’s mother helped her rent the home at 3629 Santa Sabina Avenue to host a party for Watters’ birthday. He allegedly told police that he purchased a large amount of alcohol and charged a $2 entry fee to everyone at the party. Police say several underage teens were in attendance, and they located at least three intoxicated juveniles.

Initial information indicates that one of the party-goers opened fire with an assault-style rifle. One of the rounds hit the 16-year-old boy. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting suspect fled from the area in a vehicle and hasn’t been located. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.