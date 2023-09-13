EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 29-year-old man was recently arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

The Constable Office says deputies were conducting a theft investigation on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Deputies received information of an active criminal warrant for driving while intoxicated with a $3,100 bond, and a criminal warrant out of Parker County, Texas for possession of marijuana with no bond on Darien Lamar Willis, 29, according to the Constable Office.

Willis was taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.