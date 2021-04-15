28-year-old El Paso man sentenced for assaulting child on Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo reservation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old El Paso man was sentenced to 40 months in prison for assaulting a child on the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo reservation.

In addition to the prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge David Briones ordered that Roberto Martinez be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

According to the Department of Justice, on Jan. 7, Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

According to court records, on Nov. 1, 2019, Martinez threatened the victim with a knife while inside the victim’s home. Homeland Security Investigations and the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribal Police Department investigated this case.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.