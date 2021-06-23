27-year EPPD veteran arrested for allegedly driving drunk

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An officer with the El Paso Police Department is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk.

Adrian Pina, a 27-year EPPD veteran, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Pina crashed into another vehicle at the 13500 block of Emerald Terrace, near the Horizon Golf and Conference Center. According to an arrest affidavit, Pina was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Bearing and told the responding officer that the other vehicle didn’t make a complete stop, causing the crash.

When Pina was asked where he was coming from, he said he had been playing golf with his friends. When asked if he consumed any alcohol, Pina said he drank two or three beverages from 9 a.m. until the time of the accident.

The officer said Pina had unsteady balance, smelled of alcohol and refused a breath sample.

Pina was previously charged with a misdemeanor DWI in 2001. That case was dismissed after he completed a diversion program in 2003.

