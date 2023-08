EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of habitation Wednesday, August 2, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies received an arrest warrant for Alexander Alvarado, 22, wanted on two counts of burglary of a habitation.

Deputies arrested Alvarado at the 11900 block of Crown Oaks Ct. without incident.

Alvarado was then subsequently booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.