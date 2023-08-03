EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning, July 22 along Interstate 10 West in Northwest El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

At 2:25 a.m. agents of the FBI requested assistance from EPPD saying they observed a vehicle swerving on the roadway.

Police say officers located the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the traffic stop, Sara Stephanie Montes, 21, told officers she had been at a bar earlier.

Further investigation revealed that Montes was allegedly impaired, and she was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a $1,500 bond.

As a combined effort between EPPD and the FBI, Montes was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.