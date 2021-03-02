21-year-old woman accused of carjacking in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Adriela Chavarria on Tuesday in connection to an aggravated robbery on Feb. 27 in Tornillo.

According to the EPCSO, deputies were called to the 18800 block of Wencho Drive in Tornillo on Feb. 27 in reference to an aggravated robbery. Deputies met with the victim, who said that a female acquaintance later identified as Chavarria had asked the victim for a ride.

The victim agreed and drove Chavarria to an unknown location. Chavarria then threatened the victim by pointing a handgun at him and demanded he get out of the vehicle. She proceeded to drive off with the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives recovered the vehicle at a home at the 100 block of S. Glenwood Street. An arrest warrant was obtained for Chavarria for aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Fugitive Section arrested Chavarria at a residence located at the 19000 block of Railroad in Tornillo without incident.

Chavarria was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. She was charged with aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant of unauthorized use of vehicle.