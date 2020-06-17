Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths, 37 new cases

2 suspected child sex offenders arrested trying to cross the El Paso border

Crime

by: Karla Draksler

Posted: / Updated:
Local Border Patrol union endorses Trump_20160413125502

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, two men were trying to enter the U.S. on foot when they were arrested by the Border Patrol officers this weekend.

A 42-year-old man from Mexico arrived at the border on June 13. He was arrested during processing when the officers found out about an active warrant in Colorado for sexual assault of a minor.

Another 69-year-old man from Mexico attempted crossing the border on June 15, but was arrested for an issued active warrant in El Paso for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“This is a great example of various agencies working together for a common goal,” said Hector Mancha, the CBP El Paso director of field operations due to the efforts of CBP and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the warrant against one of the men.

Both men were turned over to the local authorities and will face charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting"

Rhinos to join North American Hockey League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rhinos to join North American Hockey League"

El Paso bar owner responds to TABC warning, sends message to public

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bar owner responds to TABC warning, sends message to public"

Robert E Lee Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert E Lee Elementary"

Foxes seen in East El Paso backyard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foxes seen in East El Paso backyard"

East El Paso resident captures foxes on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "East El Paso resident captures foxes on camera"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime