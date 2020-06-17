2 suspected child sex offenders arrested trying to cross the El Paso border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, two men were trying to enter the U.S. on foot when they were arrested by the Border Patrol officers this weekend.

A 42-year-old man from Mexico arrived at the border on June 13. He was arrested during processing when the officers found out about an active warrant in Colorado for sexual assault of a minor.

Another 69-year-old man from Mexico attempted crossing the border on June 15, but was arrested for an issued active warrant in El Paso for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“This is a great example of various agencies working together for a common goal,” said Hector Mancha, the CBP El Paso director of field operations due to the efforts of CBP and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the warrant against one of the men.

Both men were turned over to the local authorities and will face charges.