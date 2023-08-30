EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two supervisors of the El Paso Police Department have been arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30 in connection with allegations of official oppression, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say Lieutenant John Surface, a 19-year veteran, 43, was charged with two offenses of official oppression totaling a $30,000 bond.

Sergeant Adan Chavez, a 21-year veteran, 44, was charged with one offense of official oppression with a $7,500 bond.

Police say the allegations were brought forward by two female police officers, prompting an investigation by the Special Investigation Unit.

The investigation revealed “disturbing incidents” involving explicit requests and “coercive behavior” by Surface and Chavez, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say both supervisors have been relieved of duty and reaffirms its unwavering

commitment to addressing matters of misconduct within the organization.

In addition, the department will proceed with the appropriate legal actions to hold those involved accountable for their actions.