2 El Paso men arrested for Jaguars Gentleman's Club robbery

Courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a January robbery at Jaguars Gentleman's Club.

The El Paso Police Department said they arrested Francisco Malik Moreno, 22, and Luis Joel Perez, 21, on suspicion of robbery.

The two men allegedly worked together to take the wallet of a 62-year-old man as he left the business. Police said they then got into a vehicle and left the parking lot, striking the victim in the knee.

Moreno and Perez were later identified by the Pebble Hills Tactical Investigators and arrested. They were booked into the El Paso County Jail on $50,000 bonds.