2 arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading police on chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police arrested two men who allegedly stole a running vehicle from an East El Paso apartment complex last week and led police on a brief chase.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday, when a stolen car was tracked to the 1500 block of De Gaulle Place in Horizon City. Police say the car was left running and unattended by the owner in the 9300 block of Viscount Boulevard.

According to police, as officers approached the stolen vehicle, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Luis Eddie Riley, accelerated and caused one police car to swerve and crash into an unmarked police vehicle.

Riley and his passenger, 32-year-old Jose Salas, abandoned the car and fled on foot. They were apprehended shortly thereafter.

Riley was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and evading arrest, as well as four outstanding warrants. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $207,000.

Salas was charged with evading arrest and booked on a $5,000 bond. His mugshot was not immediately available.

Police say the police unit was damaged in the crash, but no officers were injured in the incident.

