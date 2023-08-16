EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 to the 12900 block of Jobe Road about a motor vehicle accident involving a truck and a bicycle.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, Miguel Angel Orozco, 19, was traveling on Jobe Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle collided with a 15-year-old bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and later discharged after sustaining minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Orozco was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $10,000 bond.