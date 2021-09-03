17-year-old to be charged as adult in deadly July shooting in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy will be charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of Nicodemus “Nico” Gonzales at a house party in Las Cruces in July.

On Friday, Mawu Revelswas indicted by a grand jury and charged as an adult in the shooting. He is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Revels is charged with first-degree murder (willful and deliberate), one count of murder in the first degree – conspiracy, two counts aggravated assault (deadly weapon), one count of aggravated assault-conspiracy, two counts shooting at or from a motor vehicle (no great bodily harm).

Because District Court Judge Richard M. Jacquez found Revels to be dangerous, he ruled that no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community.

Another teen, 19-year-old Isaiah James William Taylor, was arrested in connection with the shooting and is charged with an open count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at a house or dwelling.

Gonzales, 23, died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred on July 31 at a house party at the 1800 block of Chaparro Street.

