DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while driving south on I-25 in Dona Ana County Friday night, March 3, and two other teenagers have been arrested, according to New Mexico State Police.

The 17-year-old boy has been identified by officials as Benjamin Archuleta. Earlier that night, police say Archuleta and a passenger stopped at a gas station in Dona Ana, New Mexico.

Upon leaving, a Honda Sedan, occupied by the driver, 16-year-old Daniel Ortiz, and passenger, 16-year-old Drake Armendariz, followed Archuleta’s vehicle onto I-25, according to the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

Police say, while driving south on I-25, Armendariz allegedly shot at Archuleta’s vehicle with a firearm, striking him. Archuleta was then transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Both Daniel Ortiz and Drake Armendariz were arrested the following week on March 7 and March 9, respectively, in connection to the murder, police said.

Both teenagers have been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and conspiracy to commit assault with intent to commit a violent felony, according to the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

This case is still being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.