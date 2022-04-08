LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old student at Eldorado High School was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a teacher, according to Metro police.

Police said that officers were called to the school at approximately 3:30 p.m. upon receiving reports of an injured teacher. Investigation indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when the student entered to talk about his grades, and became violent at some point.

According to police, the student began punching the teacher, and strangled her until she lost consciousness. Police said that after the attack, the student fled the classroom and was later found by another employee.

The principal at Eldorado High School sent an email to parents about the incident.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. According to the email, a person of interest is in police custody at this time. Police responded to our school after receiving reports of an assault against a staff member after dismissal today. CCSD PD and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are currently investigating and a person of interest is in police custody. Because this is an active police investigation, we do not have additional details to share at this time. We will continue to provide updates as they are available. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Eldorado High School

Police are investigating an assault of a faculty member at Eldorado High School. (Photo: KLAS)

The student was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first degree kidnapping, and robbery.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent this statement to CCSD staff on Friday:

Dear CCSD Staff, The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority. I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery. As I have said previously, “Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Superintendent Jara

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.