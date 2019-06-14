14-year-old boys allegedly steal woman’s purse, wallet from vehicle

1  of  2
by: Kayla Melson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies detained two teenagers for allegedly stealing from a woman’s vehicle in San Elizario this week.

According to a news release, it happened Tuesday on the 1300 block of Jasmin Ln.

Officials say the vehicle was parked on the shoulder of a roadway when the suspects allegedly took her purse and wallet from inside.

The victim and a bystander then found and held the teens until authorities arrived.

Both suspects were processed and referred to the Juvenile Probation Department.

