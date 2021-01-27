11-month DPS gang investigation yields 9 arrests

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 11-month gang investigation headed by the Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in nine arrests on state charges and other crimes.

All nine suspects were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, both felony charges.

The following individuals, all from El Paso, were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail Annex:

Alejandro Gomez, 30

Jesus Orozco, 29

Andre Lewis, 38

Jose Vasquez, 42

Arturo Jimenez, 62

Gabriel Marez, 38

Taylor Gill, 27

Tanya Ocampo, 27

Vanessa Rodriguez, 30

According to DPS, the investigation initially focused on members and associates of the Barrio Azteca gang and agents seized nearly 6 ounces of cocaine and a handgun.

The Texas Highway Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.