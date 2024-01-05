EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One teenager is dead and another is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after an early morning crash Friday, Jan. 5 along the Border Highway in South-Central El Paso, police said.

Police said Anahi Karla Leanos, 16, was killed in the crash that happened about 1:30 a.m. along the Border Highway East at Fonseca Drive in South-Central El Paso.

According to the preliminary investigation, Leanos was driving her vehicle when it broke down on the eastbound lane of Loop 375 at Mile Marker 56 (Fonseca).

She pulled over to the left emergency lane, thinking it was out of gas, police said.

While Leanos was waiting for assistance, another vehicle driven by Ruger Garrett Clark, 17, was reportedly swerving in the middle lane, according to police.

Police say Clark crashed into the back of Leanos’ stalled vehicle at high speed. He then checked on the driver. However, he took some things from Leanos’ vehicle and fled, police said. Leanos died at the scene.

Police conducted a traffic stop after observing Clark on Alameda near Yarbrough. He was then placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries he had sustained in the crash.

Clark was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a $100,000 bond and collision involving death with a $75,000 bond.