1 shot, 1 arrested in drive-by shooting in Far East El Paso

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for two suspects in a drive-by shooting that left one person injured and another arrested in Far East El Paso.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 2300 block of Birdsong, police said in an alert that was sent out at about 9:15 p.m.

Police confirmed one person was shot and his or her condition is unknown at this time. Another suspect is in custody while police search for two more.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting. KTSM will update this story as more information is released.

