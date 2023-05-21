EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person is dead under “suspicious circumstances” Sunday, May 21 in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.
Officers responded to a welfare check call at 1:34 p.m. at the Budget Lodge Motel located at 1301 N. Mesa, regarding a person that was unresponsive.
Police say emergency crews found out the unresponsive person was a Hispanic woman, and she was found with no life signs.
EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminalistics Unit are investigating the death.
KTSM is working to gather more details about this story.