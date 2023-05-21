EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person is dead under “suspicious circumstances” Sunday, May 21 in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at 1:34 p.m. at the Budget Lodge Motel located at 1301 N. Mesa, regarding a person that was unresponsive.

Police say emergency crews found out the unresponsive person was a Hispanic woman, and she was found with no life signs.

Crime scene at the Lodge Motel. Credit Anthony Pina – KTSM

Crime scene at the Lodge Motel. Credit Anthony Pina – KTSM

Crime scene at the Lodge Motel. Credit Anthony Pina – KTSM

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminalistics Unit are investigating the death.

KTSM is working to gather more details about this story.