EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is in police custody after a private bus was stolen Thursday, July 13 in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say a private bus was stolen at 4:21 p.m. from 750 Sunland Park Dr. at Sunland Park Mall. There was an elderly woman onboard.

Officers located the bus at Mesa and Brentwood.

Police say one person is in custody and the woman is being medically evaluated.

KTSM is working to gather more information about this developing story.