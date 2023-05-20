EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday early morning, May 20, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call at 1:24 a.m., at an apartment complex located at 670 N. Carolina in El Paso Lower Valley.

As officers were investigating the incident, a 42-year-old man returned to the address and fled from the police, resulting in getting involved in a serious single-vehicle crash at the 8000 block of Yermoland.

Police add the Special Traffic Investigations Unit are assisting in the investigation.

KTSM is working to bring more updates to this story.