EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 19-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Friday night, May 19 in Horizon City, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call in reference to shots fired at 11:50 p.m., at the intersection of Horizon Blvd. and Mark Twain Ave.

The sheriff’s office adds the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is currently investigating the scene.

No further information has been released.