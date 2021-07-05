1 killed in early morning shooting in Northeast El Paso, another seriously injured in Far East shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was fatally shot in an early Monday shooting that happened in Northeast El Paso and another was seriously injured in a separate shooting in Far East El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, one person was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. CAP responded to the shooting at the 3900 block of Pierce Avenue, near the intersection of Dyer Street and Pierce, at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

CAP is also investigating a separate shooting that happened at 11 p.m. on Sunday in Far East El Paso. One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries in that shooting, which happened at the 4700 block of Beacham Street.

There is no further information at this time. We will update this article when new information comes into the KTSM 9 News newsroom.

