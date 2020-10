EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened early Friday morning near I-10 and Piedras, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The wounded victim was transported to a local hospital.

One shooting suspect; no other information is known at this time.

I-10 East is closed; drivers are asked to exit at Executive as an alternative route.

EPPD will hold a press conference at 7 a.m. We will update this article with more details at that time.