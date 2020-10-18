1 dead, 2 injured in Northeast stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a 21-year-old man is dead and two others suffered injuries after a stabbing at a Northeast apartment.

Officers were dispatched to 5020 Fairbanks Drive around 12:40 a.m. and located the three victims — a 21-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman. The two men were taken to a local hospital where the 21-year-old died. The woman’s injuries were not severe.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time but say there is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood.

Additional information is expected Monday.

