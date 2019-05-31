'I was scared': Galvan claims self-defense in deadly 2017 BarFly shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The man accused in the shooting death of 22-year-old RJ Franco returned to the stand on Thursday to tell the court he fired the shots out of fear.

As KTSM previously reported, Moises Galvan allegedly shot and killed Rogelio "RJ" Franco, 22, and wounded David Ortega outside of the now-closed BarFly in 2017.

Galvan told prosecutors that he feared for his life during a fight involving the other two men in the parking lot of the East El Paso bar.

“I was scared," he said on the stand. "I was not in a proper state of mind."

During the altercation, the defendant said he and Ortega were wrestling each other in an attempt to grab a gun from the other's grasp.

Galvan testified that Franco then approached and tried to punch him.

“It’s loaded…let’s get him," Galvan recalls Franco saying during the fight.

The defendant said he "retrieved majority possession" of the gun before firing it until no bullets were left.

“When the initial flash…went off, I saw…the flash of the gun on David’s hand,” Galvan explained. Ortega was shot first, followed by Franco.

Galvan said he then ran through the parking lot in a panic before being tased and detained. “I was scared," he said. "I just wanted to get as far away as possible.”

The January 2017 shooting wasn't the first violent incident involving Galvan and Franco, according to the defendant.

He testified that Franco and other members of the "Wood Boys" group beat him up in 2013. Galvan said he suffered six injuries, including stab wounds.

He said he did not tell police that he recognized Franco in an effort to protect himself and his family.

"Many of the Wood Boys knew where I lived...so I wanted to refrain from any retaliation from these people," Galvan said on Wednesday.

Galvan said there was another incident at Tipsy Tiger in which Franco pushed him.

The defendant said someone else then approached and punched him, leaving him with swollen lips, eyebrow gashes, and other injuries.

Galvan is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors will continue their cross-examination on Friday morning.