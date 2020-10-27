Woman in her 30s and woman in her 40s among four new virus deaths; 1,390 new virus cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso to 580.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 30s, one female in her 40s, one female in her 60s and one male in his 60s.

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported 1,390 new cases and 55 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 41, 42 and 43. We are currently in CDC Week 44.

The numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU were not available.

There are 13,296 active cases, topping Monday’s record high of 12,179 active cases.

Health officials said that 28,243 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID data, visit epstrong.org.