White Sands National Park announces closure

FILE – This March 19, 2011 file photo shows the shifting dunes of White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M. President Donald Trump’s signature on defense legislation enacted by Congress means White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico is now White Sands National Park. White Sands became the 62nd designated national park Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 with Trump’s signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which included a provision on the re-designation, park officials said Saturday in a statement. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, file)

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) — Despite saying earlier this week they’d keep the dunes open to tourists, the National Park Service announced they’re closing White Sands National Park as of Sunday, March 22.

The decision came after new guidance from the CDC advised implementing additional social distancing measures.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at White Sands National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” a press release said.

White Sands will be closed until further notice. They are urging Americans to heed the advice of the CDC and practice social distancing, hand washing, avoiding touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering your mouth with your elbow when you sneeze and most importantly, stay home if you’re feeling sick.  

