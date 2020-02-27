Whistleblower claims U.S. workers assisted coronavirus evacuees without proper training or protective gear

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than two dozen American workers from the Department of Health and Human Services were sent to assist the first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China at the epicenter of the coronavirus.

According to the Washington Post, a whistleblower complaint to the Office of the Special Counsel revealed HHS workers administered aid without adequate infection control training or protective wear to prevent contracting the virus.

The whistleblower, a senior HHS official who oversees employees at the Administration for Children and Families at HHS, claims workers were not tested for the virus and did not appear to be symptomatic of infection.

ACF staff most often work to support people recovering from natural disasters — like hurricanes or fires — and helps victims seek temporary assistance. To send ACF personnel to assist in the emergency support operation breached protocol.

The workers of that division of HHS do not have health emergency training.

The identity of the whistleblower is currently under federal protection due to allegations she was wrongly reassigned following the concerns she raised regarding the safety of the workers who were exposed to the virus. On Feb. 19 she was given an ultimatum that she would be terminated if she did not accept reassignment.

According to a complaint sent on Wednesday to the Office of the Special Counsel, ACF workers sent to help American evacuees never received proper training or equipment pertinent to a public health emergency operation. The complaint claims necessary precautions were not taken despite t direct contact with evacuees.

The complaint alleges staff and evacuees were kept together in an air hangar where room keys and identifying ribbons were distributed and also served as the site of evacuee reception.

(Coronavirus is transmitted through direct contact and respiratory droplets that are dispersed when a person coughs or sneezes and can land in or on a person in close proximity. )

After returning from the deployment operation in Wuhan, ACF workers were permitted to return to normal duties and returned to their offices on commercial flights.

During a hearing on Thursday, Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California asked HHS Secretary Alex Azar if ACF personnel could have been sent to assist American evacuees in Wuhan without training.

“They never should have been without personal protective equipment,” said Azar.