Whataburger closes dining rooms, drive-thru and mobile ordering encouraged

(NEXSTAR) — Whataburger is joining the ranks of many fast-food chains across the country in closing their dining rooms in order to protect communities against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Restaurants will close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. As always, Whataburger will continue serving meals through their drive-thrus.

“At Whataburger, it’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families,” a press release said.

Hungry customers are encouraged to order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger app.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, Whataburger will be introducing curbside delivery for online orders between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any restaurant. Online orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

