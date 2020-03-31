What to know about the government stimulus package for individuals and families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar hosted a tele-town hall Tuesday morning that focused specifically on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the El Paso community.

The Congresswoman was joined by local health officials and experts from Lift Fund El Paso, Workforce Borderplex Solutions, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, the Small Business Administration, and the El Paso Office of Emergency Management who provided updates and took questions from constituents.

Many in the region and around the country have questions on the recently-passed $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that is designed to provide assistance to individuals and families, grow unemployment coverage, and help support businesses. Read on to learn more about what the relief bill provides.

How much will each person / family receive?

This depends on last year’s taxes. The amount of a stimulus check depends on a person’s adjusted grossed income based on 2019 federal tax filings (or 2018 if you haven’t filed for 2019).

To determine your adjusted gross income, see line 8b of your 2019 federal tax return (or line 7 on the 2018 1040 tax form). The full amount a person can be eligible for is $1,200 if the person makes less than $75,000 per year. The amount decreases as adjusted gross income increases and is capped at $99,000.

Payment eligibility and amount is determined as follows:

A single U.S. resident with an adjusted gross income less than $99,000, and will receive up to $1,200 based on adjusted gross income. A head of household who earns less than $146,500 will receive $1,200 if the adjusted gross income is less than $112,500. The amount will decrease as income is increased up to $146,500. Couples filing jointly without children and earn less than $150,000 will receive $2,400. Payments decrease as income is increased up to $198,000. Parents will receive $500 per child 16 or younger in the family. Children older than 17 and other dependents will not be eligible for payment.

What else determines eligibility?

Each person / family member must have a valid Social Security number, although exceptions exist for members of the U.S. military.

How often will the payment occur?

As of right now, one. Future bills could be passed to provide additional support.

What if I haven’t filed for 2018?

Do it now! The IRS is working with people and urging anyone who hasn’t yet filed federal taxes for 2018 to do so now. You can learn more here.

What if I’m not required to file a tax return?

You could still be eligible to receive a payment. Low-income taxpayers, Social Security recipients, senior citizens, veterans, retirees, and people with disabilities can file a tax return in order to receive payment. To keep updated with IRS announcements, save this link.

What about college students?

Students 24 or younger are usually considered dependents in terms of taxes and will not be eligible to receive a payment.

Where do I apply?

No need! If the IRS already has your 2019 (or 2018) federal tax returns and bank account information, the funds will be transferred via direct deposit. If the IRS does not have your bank information, a check will be mailed.

What if my direct deposit information changed since the last time I filed?

The IRS is creating a portal for people to update their information that will be active within a few weeks.

When will the money be available?

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, most people are expected to receive payments by April 17.

How long will funds be available?

Economic impact payments as a result of COVID-19 will be available through the rest of 2020.